FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District voters elected two incumbents and a newcomer on Tuesday to four-year terms on the school board.
In the District 2 race, school board President Jessica Pape tallied 1,795 votes, while challenger Michael Clasen received 798, according to unofficial results.
In District 5, Chad Vaske ran for re-election unopposed.
According to unofficial results finalized just before press time Tuesday night, Nancy Fett narrowly edged out fellow newcomer Jeff Wolf in the District 4 race, 1,224 to 1,221. Incumbent John Lembezeder did not seek re-election.
Pape, of Dyersville, serves as director of Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. She will serve her second term on the school board.
“Obviously, I’m thrilled,” Pape said. “I’m looking very (much) forward to another term. It just really is a testament to the strength of our school district and the trust that people have in the work that we’re doing.”
In her second term, Pape said she will focus on Western Dubuque’s growing enrollment and being proactive in meeting students’ needs in an expanding district.
She also said that voters she spoke with leading ahead of the election were proud to be in the district.
“I’m just honored to be part of a great school district, to be able to serve,” she said.
Clasen, of Dyersville, is a commercial banker at Dubuque Bank and Trust. He said he ran for the position not because he felt district leaders were doing anything wrong but because he had strengths he wanted to bring to the table.
“I wish the district luck, and hopefully, they continue to run the way that they have been,” he said.
Fett, of Peosta, is an associate professor of social work at Loras College in Dubuque.
Wolf, of Peosta, works at Prudential Financial in Dubuque as a manager of governance and controls.