Members of Dubuque’s civic center commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend that City Council members delay a proposed voter referendum on the future of Five Flags until 2021.
Voters were set to head to the polls Sept. 8 to weigh in on a proposed expansion project for Five Flags Center. The city is asking to borrow up to $74.3 million to demolish the existing facility and construct a larger version that stretches across West Fifth Street. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended efforts to prepare the vote, prompting many in the community to ask to delay the vote until a time when it can be given adequate attention. Dubuque City Council members this week informally signaled support for the idea. Council members could consider an official proposal to delay the vote during a meeting Monday.