A $2.3 million grant will bring fiber internet to more than 220 homes, businesses and community institutions in rural Jo Daviess County.
Local energy cooperative Jo-Carroll Energy this week announced that it received a Community Connect Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the rural broadband expansion.
“Obviously, in today’s environment, having high-speed, reliable broadband is key and vital to our community, especially in our rural areas,” said Jesse Shekleton, director of broadband operations for Jo-Carroll Energy.
Sand Prairie, the cooperative’s broadband division, will use the $2,347,300 in grant funds to construct nearly 80 miles of fiber to approximately 220 premises. The affected sites are located south of Scales Mound and in Schapville, an unincorporated community just east of The Galena Territory.
Jim Davis, president of the Village of Scales Mound, said the project will provide much-needed service to those who live outside the village.
“A lot of people that live out there in the rural areas, they don’t have real good luck with wireless (internet), because of the hills,” he said. “The fiber that they’re getting will allow them to connect more reliably to the internet, and I don’t know how that can be a bad thing.”
Shekleton said the broadband expansion will offer stability for rural families juggling remote education and work commitments during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He added that reliable Internet connectivity can also attract new residents and increase property values.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $2,812,148, according to a press release from Jo-Carroll Energy. The cooperative will fund a 15% grant match and will have three years to spend funds.
As part of the grant requirements, a community center also will operate for at least two years in a mobile building within the service area. Shekleton said Jo-Carroll Energy officials are currently finalizing the location of the center, which will offer residents free access to a computer and printer.
This funding represents the third USDA grant Jo-Carroll Energy has received to help bring broadband to rural communities.
“We have been very active and aggressive in seeking all funding to help bring as much fiber to our rural areas as possible, given the significant need for it,” Shekleton said.