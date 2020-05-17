Julien Dubuque International Film Festival organizers announced Friday their plans to convert its 2020 event into virtual offering, with films and other programming presented online. Meanwhile, an expanded live festival will be planned for April 2021.
The 2020 festival had been postponed from April to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though lifting of pandemic-related restrictions is underway in Iowa, the festival Board of Directors anticipates that limits on large-group gatherings will continue to be in place by the June dates.
“Even if large-group restrictions were eased soon, and we could comply with requirements and use best practices, many people would still be uncomfortable attending in person,” said Board President Brian Cooper, in a press release. “We regret this decision, but the health and safety of everyone — attendees, volunteers, vendors, venue staff and filmmakers — takes precedence. We want to make the best of the situation with a virtual festival soon and a bigger event next year.”
Details are pending regarding the virtual festival, which will feature online screening of films already selected for the 2020 event.