PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Jacob Kahler parked his car in a deserted lot alongside his dormitory, turning on the hazard lights as he hurriedly gathered his belongings.
After stuffing the vehicle with items, including a laundry basket filled with towels, shirts and a bag of apples, he started his two-hour drive home from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to Rockford, Ill., where he will spend Thanksgiving break with family — and the rest of his senior year.
“It feels like there is a lot more anonymity,” Kahler said. “I’m leaving school right now for the last time, and I won’t be spending another night in the dorm room, and there isn’t any pomp and circumstance. I will be graduating from my living room at home.”
To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, the fall semester at UW-P was marked by mandatory social distancing, wearing masks and classes taught through a combination of face-to-face instruction and online learning.
Wednesday was the final day of classes at the university before Thanksgiving break. Following the holiday, all courses and final exams will be conducted virtually.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has urged the public to avoid travel and social gatherings during the holidays, especially college students who might be traveling to or from locales with large COVID-19 outbreaks. But recognizing that people will do so anyway, the federal agency has issued guidelines to reduce risk. So, too, has the University of Wisconsin System.
System leaders issued procedures for students’ departure and return to campuses, including mandatory COVID-19 testing.
UW-P has confirmed 525 positives this semester. The positivity rate for university- conducted tests is 5%.
Like Kahler, some students will not come back to Platteville after Thanksgiving, while others will.
Emily Anderson said she finds it easier to study on campus.
The college junior is visiting family in the Twin Cities for Thanksgiving. That many students will return to campus does not alarm her in light of the UW System’s COVID-19 mitigation plans.
“I don’t mind it as long as the students are doing what they are supposed to,” she said.
UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson said administrators are pleased that the institution remained open throughout the semester without experiencing a severe outbreak, which would have necessitated a pivot to full-time virtual instruction prior to Thanksgiving.
“We know that we still have to be vigilant,” he said.
Andrew Darland will return to DeWitt, Iowa, for Thanksgiving and will remain there with this family until the spring semester.
There is no point in staying on campus when his classes will be taught online, he said.
The fall semester was admittedly tough, but professors have been “extremely lenient” when he needed extensions. Darland considers himself a hands-on learner and was easily distracted in his dorm suite, where he estimates he spent 80% of his time this semester.
Sequestering in his bedroom with his computer limited his exposure to the coronavirus but made it difficult to stay on track. Now, his family will help him focus.