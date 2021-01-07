A Dubuque man who possessed more than a dozen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition while using drugs has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.
Daniel D. Heim, 33, previously was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The U.S. Attorney's Office reports that Heim admitted at a plea hearing that he possessed 14 firearms and 3,398 rounds of ammunition in the period from Dec. 17 to 19 while “being an unlawful user of marijuana and cocaine.” Heim also admitted that on Dec. 18, he fired at least five shots from a pistol later found in his truck
Heim was identified as a suspect along with Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, of Dubuque, after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road on Dec. 18, 2019, court documents state.
Officers tracked a vehicle from the area and identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to police.
Sarazin was arrested on state-level charges that included reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and carrying a concealed weapon, but those charges were dismissed after Sarazin was charged in federal court in February with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in relation to the incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June.
His sentencing hearing on Monday was continued due to "witness unavailability" and has not been rescheduled yet, according to court records.