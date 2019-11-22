Citing a lack of financial viability for both services, Hillcrest Family Services on Friday announced it will discontinue a pair of programs that serve hundreds of patients and support 17 jobs.
The Sub-acute Services Program, housed at 7865 Public Safety Way in Dubuque, will cease operations in December, as will the Jones County Mental Health Center in Monticello, Iowa.
Francie Tuescher, Hillcrest's interim president and CEO, said the sub-acute program served about 200 clients in the last year. She said constricted reimbursements from government health programs, as well as a lack of support from the state level, necessitated the closure.
However, she left the door open for bringing the program back.
“There is no argument in terms of the need or the benefit of the service,” she said. “We just need to take a look at it. The reimbursements are too low, and we need to find a way to make it sustainable.”
The program served as an intermediary option that kept patients from seeking expensive emergency room care, being hospitalized or even being placed in jail.
“It is designed to be a step down from -- or a diversion from -- an emergency room,” Tuescher said. “In a brain health crisis, or when the priority is to get the client to a safe place where they can be assessed, this provides an alternative to a hospital setting. It provides a safe environment where we can make an assessment of the need."
Law enforcement officials have come to appreciate the role is played by the nine-bed facility.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said law enforcement officials often encounter scenarios in which people with mental health issues could be charged with low-level offenses and jailed. However, the sub-acute services option often is seen as a better alternative.
“It is usually better to put (these people) in a softer location than a jail setting,” Kennedy explained.
Placing someone with brain health issues in custody can have unintended and negative consequences.
In some circumstances, a person with mental health issues can be manipulated by other inmates, Kennedy said. If that person chooses to be placed in a segregated area, the absence of human contact also can have a detrimental impact.
“We see all the time, people coming in with some sort of mental health issue, and then that issue is exacerbated by their time in jail,” he said.
Hillcrest officials noted that other mental health services -- including mobile crisis outreach, therapy and medication management -- will continue to be offered.
In addition to the patients, 15 employees will be impacted by the end of the sub-acute program. Tuescher indicated these workers could find positions elsewhere within Hillcrest.
“We are looking to see where we can provide a comparable position for them," she said. "We are working through that now."
While the Jones County center also was operating at a deficit, its closure was inspired by a different set of circumstances.
“The utilization just isn’t there,” Tuescher said. “There are others providing those services (in that area). To continue providing a service in an area where there are other ample providers just didn’t make sense.”
About 130 people were served at the center in the last year. Two employees will be impacted by that closure, but Hillcrest leaders hope to find comparable positions within the organization or connect those workers to other area providers.