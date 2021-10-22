September sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Deanne M. Moerke, 38; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory L. Parker, 37; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation; March 27, 2018, and June 14; five-year prison sentence.
- Morgan M. Quick, 22; assault; June 7; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Cody P. Richardson, 18; second-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 26, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Brandon P. Birch, 35; domestic assault and violation of no-contact order; July 5 and Aug. 3; 371-day prison sentence, with 330 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Brandon P. Birch, 35; two counts of possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy N. Bradford Sr., 40; first-degree harassment; Oct. 13, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Justin E. Breitsprecker, 30; assault; Oct. 11, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Terry J. Choi, 29; second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, 360-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Christopher T. Crall, 54; domestic assault; July 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Richard L. Dunwoody, 34; domestic assault; March 7, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Robert J. Golden, 43; domestic assault-second offense; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Blake W. Heiar Jr., 28; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 17, 2020; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and $430 suspended fine.
- Devon A. Hill, 22; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 8, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Travis J. Humphrey, 26; domestic assault; May 22; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Sharod M. James, 41; assault; April 11; 360-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- William P. Leonard, 37; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 12; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Donnel A. Martin, 22; assault; Dec. 20; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Derrick D. Moore, 27; third-degree burglary, third-degree harassment, domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, willful injury and domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 2, 2017; five-year prison sentence, 120-day jail sentence, $1,065 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Timothy W. Morris, 47; domestic assault; Aug. 19, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two days in jail, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Ryan J. Nadermann, 32; domestic assault and violation of probation; Jan. 18, 2019, and Feb. 1; 60-day jail sentence.
- Melvin L. Neal, 63; two counts of child endangerment; March 20; 45-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Caitylyn J. O’Brien, 19; domestic assault; May 7; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Naomi C. Olin, 25; assault; July 30; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Naomi C. Olin, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory L. Parker, 37; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent violation and violation of probation; Sept. 3, 2019, and June 14; five-year prison sentence and $750 fine.
- Christopher M. Paysen, 27; first-degree harassment; Sept. 15, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Colton J. Puccio, 23; assault; June 15; 360-day jail sentence, with 320 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Cody P. Richardson, 18; assault; Feb. 28; 30-day jail sentence
- Jesus C.M. Robinson, 22; assault; Aug. 17; seven-day jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Beyanca A. Ruiz, 21; third-degree burglary; June 10, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Jennifer M. Sahrle, 42; domestic assault; Aug. 26; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Deaonsy C. Smith, 32; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 4; two-day jail sentence, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- William C. Thomas Jr., 39; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 27, 2020; 360-day jail sentence, with 350 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Timothy Tillman, 44; domestic assault-second offense; March 15; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Morgan L. Tittle, 26; second-degree criminal mischief and violation of probation; Feb. 4, 2020, and Aug. 18; five-year prison sentence and $750 fine.
- Marquittia G. Whitehead, 28; domestic assault-second offense and assault on persons in certain occupations; May 18; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Marquittia G. Whitehead, 28; second-degree theft and violation of probation; Dec. 14, 2016, and May 19; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation and $750 suspended fine.
- Jeremiah J. Wieseler, 44; two counts of assault; Aug. 23, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremiah J. Wieseler, 44; second-degree harassment; July 26; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Frank Worlds, 60; second-degree theft; July 12, 2019; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Lyle R. Young, 29; assault; June 8; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Joshua K. Gardner, 22; two counts of domestic assault-second offense; May 19 and June 14; two-year prison sentence, $855 fine, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- Nathan F. Stark, 44; third-degree theft; April 19, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jed S. Switzer, 59; third-degree theft; April 19, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Crystal Bates, 27; assault; March 10; 90-day jail sentence, with 88 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Theodore S. Evans, 44; domestic assault; Sept. 5, 2020; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Trevor M. Finn, 24; assault; June 11; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Terrance P. Kelly II, 51; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Sept. 2; 90-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Terrance P. Kelly II, 51; third-degree burglary; April 2; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Steven A. Kruckenberg, 58; assault; April 12, 2020; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Dennis L. Maas, 49; second-degree theft; Nov. 24, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dennis L. Maas, 49; second-degree theft; Aug. 28; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Dylan C. Monroe, 27; domestic assault-second offense; Aug. 20; 365-day prison sentence, with 320 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Chyna R. Nelson, 21; assault; March 8; 190-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Clifford R. Pike III, 28; third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief; Aug. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 42; third-degree theft and violation of probation; Feb. 24, 2019, and March 23; 120-day jail sentence.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 42; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 26, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Willie B. Randle Jr., 42; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 12; five-year prison sentence $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Brian L. Riley, 34; domestic assault-second offense; July 1; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.