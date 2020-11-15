Carnegie-Stout Public Library is offering a free food pantry during regular hours from Monday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 30.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and is located at 360 W. 11th St.
To sustain the pantry, the library seeks donations of canned goods and dry packaged foods. No glass, expired items, or perishable foods will be accepted. Donations may be dropped off to a staff member at any library service desk.