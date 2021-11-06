Wartburg Theological Seminary’s new president is no stranger to the school.
The Rev. Kristin Johnston Largen, who will be inaugurated today, is a Wartburg alumna. Having earned a Master of Divinity from the Dubuque seminary in 1996, she said returning to the campus is an honor.
“I was so deeply shaped in my identity as a Christian, as a theologian, as a pastor, by my time here,” she said. “And so now to be able to come back in this role and participate in the shaping of other students is a real gift.”
Largen took the helm at the seminary, which is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, in February. She succeeded interim President Kris Stache, who had led the institution following the Rev. Louise Johnson’s departure at the end of 2019.
Wartburg officials waited to hold Largen’s inauguration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s activities will include a service of installation at St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by a luncheon and an inaugural address.
Largen previously served as a professor of systematic theology at United Lutheran Seminary and associate dean of religious and spiritual life and college chaplain at Gettysburg College, both in Pennsylvania.
Despite entering her position at Wartburg amid a pandemic, Largen wasted no time getting to know the seminary’s students, faculty and alumni.
“Her calendar has been filled with appointments to listen and learn,” said Stache, the institution’s professor of missional leadership and vice president for strategy and innovation. “I think somebody who does that does it because they see that assets and capacities are already present and ready to be built upon.”
One of Largen’s top priorities as president is strengthening the seminary’s ties with the greater Dubuque community.
“As part of the formation of our students, we want them to not only love the people that they’re serving, but the places that they’re serving in,” she said. “It’s very important to me that as my presidency develops, Wartburg continues to deepen its relationship with Dubuque, so that we play our part in making Dubuque a really strong, welcoming, diverse community.”
She also hopes to use her background in interreligious dialogue to help students learn to converse productively with those of different beliefs.
“My hope is that (students) go out and they can … talk across divides and lead congregations to be places of healing,” she said.
Stache said Largen’s alumna status allows her to understand the institution and make decisions that will help achieve these goals.
“She gets the DNA of this organization, but she also gets that it’s future-driven,” Stache said. “She understands Wartburg’s identity and how we’re being called to form leaders for churches in the 21st century.”