MANCHESTER, Iowa — A new grocery store is opening in Manchester.

The Dollar Fresh store at 1080 W. Main St. will open at 7 a.m. today. Its daily hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The 27,300-square-foot grocery store will carry about 10,500 items, according to a press release.

Dollar Fresh is part of the Hy-Vee grocery store corporation and offers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals, clothing and other services.

Hy-Vee has several other Dollar Fresh locations in the area, including a store in Maquoketa that opened earlier this month.

Tags

Recommended for you