The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jerry J. Harris, 31, of 656 W. 11th St., No. 1, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in A.Y. McDonald Park, 1934 Volunteer Drive, on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Harris assaulted Dandra A. Burgess, 33, of the same address.
- Ricky Granado, 44, of 2512 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 9:32 p.m. in the area of Aquin Avenue and Jackson Street on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Parnisha J. Perry, 40, of 1449 Bluff St., was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 22nd Street and Central Avenue on a charge of first-degree burglary.
- Reginald E. Stewart Jr., 31, no address listed, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Thursday at 2513 White St. on warrants charging assault with injury, two counts of first-degree harassment and probation violations. Court documents state that he assaulted Leah K. Wieseler, 28, at her residence of 712 University Ave., No. 1, on May 24.
- Benjamin M. Duggan, 21, of 2417 Queen St., was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of assault on a peace officer, public intoxication, interference with official acts and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state Duggan spit on Officer Jay Murray.
- Kelley M. Vondal, 54, of 620 E. 24th St., reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $1,400 from her residence between 5:30 and 7 p.m. June 8.
- Joseph M. Frommelt, 65, of 2711 Washington St., reported the theft of $2,000 worth of tools from a motor vehicle at his residence between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 8.
- Hannah G. Ludwig, 19, of Farley, Iowa, reported the theft of $2,700 worth of prepaid Visa cards from her residence at about 7 a.m. June 8.
- Nancy R. David, 62, of 1882 Norland Drive, reported the theft of rings valued at $3,750 from her residence at about 3:05 p.m. June 5.
- Stacie L. Palmer, 55, of rural Dubuque, reported fraud totaling $1,299.17 at about 1:10 p.m. on June 5.