A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely.
That outcome prompted fire officials to again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
Firefighters responded to 406 Almond St. at 1:51 a.m. after a fire started on the first floor of the structure, a press release states.
Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They had safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured.
“A dog and three cats were rescued by firefighters,” the release states.
Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze extinguished by 2:05 a.m.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is believed to have started in the kitchen,” the release states.
Acting Assistant Chief Jesse Coulson said the residents of the home were displaced by the blaze.
“(The home is) not habitable at this point,” he said. “There was pretty significant damage.”
Online property records state that the home is owned by Stanley and Leah Murray.
The fire department highlighted the role of smoke alarms ensuring that the residents escaped safely.
“The fire started on the first floor and all the occupants were all sleeping on the second floor at the time of the fire, and without functioning smoke detectors, this incident could have had a very tragic ending,” said Fire Chief Amy Scheller in a press release. “I encourage all residents to have smoke detectors on every floor of their home and to test them regularly and replace batteries if needed. Also, most smoke detectors must be replaced after 10 years.”
Dubuque residents can request free smoke detectors and installation by fire department staff by calling 563-589-4195. Residents from outside of Dubuque can call 563-564-4566 or visit the American Red Cross website.