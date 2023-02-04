02022023-MillworkItalianCreamery.jpg
A rendering of Millwork Creamery, a new gelato and ice cream shop coming to Dyersville.

 Contributed

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A shop selling homemade Italian ice, ice cream and gelato will open in Dyersville later this year.

Robin and Jerry Gebhard plan to launch Millwork Creamery at 210 Second St. NE, next to Textile Brewing Co., with a goal of opening sometime in June.

