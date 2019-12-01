Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Hot dog on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed corn and apple slices.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw and strawberries.

Wednesday: Deep-dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, green beans and fruit mix.

Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and pears.

Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, potato triangle and orange juice.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, refried beans with salsa and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, broccoli and pears.

Friday: Fish and cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw and pears.

Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, cauliflower and strawberries.

Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham and cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: French toast with syrup with sausage links or pork tenderloin sandwich, potato smiles and orange wedges.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or hot dog on a bun, fresh greens and apple wedges.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or corn dog, peas and peaches.

Thursday: Beef nachos with cheese or barbecue rib sandwich, corn and applesauce.

Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or nachos with cheese and salsa, green beans and fruit mix.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick, green beans and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: French toast with sausage, triangle potatoes and cinnamon apple slices.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll, fries and sliced peaches.

Thursday: Walking taco or taco burger, glazed carrots and pears.

Friday: French bread pizza, tossed salad and fresh fruit.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Pizza cruncher, french fries and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, broccoli and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, garden salad and cinnamon apples.

Friday: Hot dog or cheddarwurst on a bun, baked beans and oranges.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Lemon herb chicken, mixed vegetables and tropical fruit.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots and peaches.

Wednesday: Pork loin with gravy, brussels sprouts and rocky road pudding.

Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Liver and onions, green peas and cookie.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Cheeseburger with fries, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Roast turkey with dressing, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Baked lemon butter cod, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.