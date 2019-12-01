Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Hot dog on a bun or sunbutter and jelly sandwich, steamed corn and apple slices.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich or deli ham and cheese sandwich, coleslaw and strawberries.
Wednesday: Deep-dish pepperoni pizza or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, green beans and fruit mix.
Thursday: Grilled chicken sandwich or deli turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans and pears.
Friday: Pancakes with sausage patty or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, potato triangle and orange juice.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, mashed potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, refried beans with salsa and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Chili with Goldfish crackers or all-beef hot dog on a bun, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza or sloppy joe sandwich, broccoli and pears.
Friday: Fish and cheese sub or chicken sandwich, baked beans and peaches.
Dubuque High Schools
Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw and pears.
Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, cauliflower and strawberries.
Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham and cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: French toast with syrup with sausage links or pork tenderloin sandwich, potato smiles and orange wedges.
Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or hot dog on a bun, fresh greens and apple wedges.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or corn dog, peas and peaches.
Thursday: Beef nachos with cheese or barbecue rib sandwich, corn and applesauce.
Friday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or nachos with cheese and salsa, green beans and fruit mix.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Chicken alfredo with garlic breadstick, green beans and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: French toast with sausage, triangle potatoes and cinnamon apple slices.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets with roll, fries and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Walking taco or taco burger, glazed carrots and pears.
Friday: French bread pizza, tossed salad and fresh fruit.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Pizza cruncher, french fries and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe sandwich, broccoli and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic toast, garden salad and cinnamon apples.
Friday: Hot dog or cheddarwurst on a bun, baked beans and oranges.
Seniors
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Lemon herb chicken, mixed vegetables and tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, glazed baby carrots and peaches.
Wednesday: Pork loin with gravy, brussels sprouts and rocky road pudding.
Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Liver and onions, green peas and cookie.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Cheeseburger with fries, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Spaghetti, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with dressing, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Pork chop, dessert and drink.
Friday: Fried cod, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Hot dog on a bun, potato wedges and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots and fresh fruit.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese casserole, green beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Baked lemon butter cod, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.