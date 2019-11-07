The University of Dubuque will hold a National Drone Safety Awareness Week event from 2 to 4 p.m. today and Friday at Ed Babka Aviation Learning Center, 10656 Airport Road.
The event is intended to educate the public about drone regulations and showcase how drones are used in the community, according to a press release.
The event will include representatives from the university’s applied aviation technology program, Academy of Model Aeronautics Dubuque Chapter, Aerial Services Inc., Dubuque Regional Airport and Federal Aviation Administration on both days.
In addition, the Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque Police Department and U.S. Air Force will be on hand today, while the City of Dubuque Cable TV Division will be at the event Friday.