Dubuque council members discuss document from majority regarding push to fire city manager

Beckman students among the national elite in FFA agricscience fair

Western Dubuque student takes first place at color guard competition

Eastern Iowa voters, election officials contend with major changes in recent election

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Alzheimer's Association to hold presentation in Dubuque

Water interruptions expected as crews repair main break in East Dubuque

$15,000 grant to help complete report on historic Dubuque home

Jackson County prosecutor drops case against woman over alleged prostitution

Cassville to reveal contents of 69-year-old time capsule

Galena school board names interim superintendents, discusses strategy for hiring new leader

GALLERY: Most-read TH stories from October

National Drone Safety Awareness Week event set for Thursday, Friday

Local law enforcement reports

B&B owner appointed to Maquoketa City Council

Dubuque landlords to pay more than $50,000 to settle class-action lawsuit over illegal lease

Dubuque-area detours

2 months in: So far, so good for ATVs, UTVs on Dubuque County roads

Prominent Manchester Democratic activist dies after battle with cancer

Election results: Select races in Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson, Jones counties

3 incumbents, newcomer elected to Dubuque School Board in uncontested race

2 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected to WD school board

Roussell unseats Del Toro as 3 newcomers, 1 incumbent elected to Dubuque council

'I should have done it way sooner:' Dubuque business poised to open storefront an example of local entrepreneurial growth

3 incumbents, newcomer elected to Dubuque School Board in uncontested race

Council veteran, trio of newcomers picked for Dubuque City Council seats

UPDATE: Election Day: 10% of Dubuque County voters cast ballots so far

