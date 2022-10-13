Dubuque County attorney candidates Sam Wooden (left) and Richard Kirkendall respond to questions during Wednesday’s League of Women Voters of Dubuque forum in the Dubuque City Council Chambers at the Historic Federal Building.
Dubuque County attorney candidates Sam Wooden (left) and Richard Kirkendall respond to questions during Wednesday’s League of Women Voters of Dubuque forum in the Dubuque City Council Chambers at the Historic Federal Building.
Candidates running for Dubuque County attorney and Board of Supervisors clashed Wednesday night on a range of topics.
The public forum hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque in the Dubuque City Council chambers ahead of the Nov. 8 election also featured county recorder candidates Keith Lucy and John Murphy and county treasurer candidate Angela Steffens. No Republican candidates for the county positions attended the forum on Wednesday night, instead opting to attend a political event in Dyersville.
In the county attorney race, independent candidate Richard Kirkendall and Democrat Sam Wooden both made their case for being the best successor to County Attorney C.J. May III, who Wooden handily beat in the primary election. Republican Scott Nelson also is running for the seat.
Meanwhile, Democratic County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham are running for reelection, with Republicans Wayne Kenniker and Doran Bush also vying for those two seats.
County attorney candidates
Both Kirkendall and Wooden argued that they will bring a level of leadership that has been missing in the county attorney’s office for the past few years.
A former assistant Dubuque County attorney who was ousted by May, Kirkendall said he will prioritize organizing the office to properly prosecute cases in order to make the county safer.
“Everyone should know when their case is being handled by prosecutors in Dubuque County, it’s being handled with justice and truth,” Kirkendall said.
Wooden said he also intends to improve the organization of the office by fostering more coordination among the attorneys in it.
“I want to create an atmosphere of teamwork that has been lacking in that office,” he said.
Both candidates said they also would work to eliminate the workplace conflicts within the county attorney’s office that have played out publicly over the past year.
During the forum, both McDonough and Wickham questioned the ability of Kirkendall to be county attorney. Early on, McDonough said she questioned if Kirkendall had a strong enough knowledge of the civil assistance the county attorney’s office provides to the Board of Supervisors.
Kirkendall said he understands the importance of the counsel provided by the county attorney to the county supervisors and that he would utilize the expertise of staff at the office to provide sound guidance to the county. But he also stressed that criminal prosecution is the main focus of the office.
“That is the vast majority of the work that happens in that office,” he said. “Providing good civil counsel is a good part of it, too.”
Wooden said he also would focus on criminal prosecution, but he suggested the county fund the hiring of an attorney specifically assigned to assist with providing counsel to the county board.
“I would seek funds to hire a full-time civil attorney,” Wooden said. “What makes the most sense is having someone passionate about doing that work and is dedicated to that work.”
Kirkendall and Wickham also clashed over the past workplace controversy at the county attorney’s office.
Wickham accused Kirkendall of “fanning the flames” of workplace conflicts occurring at the office, while Kirkendall asserted that the lack of leadership that caused the office’s workplace issues was allowed by the county supervisors.
County supervisor candidates
Both incumbent supervisors said they believe the county board is serving the needs of residents.
McDonough said the supervisors can work to help reduce many ongoing issues facing the county, such as the local workforce shortage.
“I think the current board has the ability to be dynamic and highly affective for the county,” she said. “There are many good, positive things that we are working on here.”
Both candidates were asked how they would seek to utilize any potentially available federal funding tied to the Inflation Reduction Act.
McDonough said she was not familiar enough with the legislation to comment.
Wickham said the funding could advance efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the county, including securing grant funding for improving the energy efficiency of county buildings and replacing gas-powered county vehicles with electric vehicles.
“One of the things we could improve on is our ability to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said. “I think that’s the one area we hadn’t done enough of at the time.”
When asked about the county’s continued financial support of Sunnycrest Manor long-term-care facility, both McDonough and Wickham stressed their support for continuing its funding and argued it provides an essential service to the county.
“It’s a family,” McDonough said. “Someone in this room has a family member who resided or will reside in Sunnycrst. That is something to be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.