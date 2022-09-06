EDGEWOOD, Iowa — For the fourth time in five years, voters in the Edgewood-Colesburg School District will go to the polls to decide whether to approve facility improvements to the elementary school in Colesburg and the junior/senior high building in Edgewood.
The board is asking voters to approve $12,555,000 in general obligation bonds that would upgrade mechanical and HVAC systems at the elementary building.
At the high school, the money would improve handicap accessibility, build a new career and technical education space, add a new gymnasium and improve student and traffic safety as well as add a new secure entrance to the building.
Polls open Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mark Parish Center in Edgewood, the Community Room at the Edgewood Public Library, the Colesburg Community Room and Elkport Community Center.
Two previous referendums in 2017 did not garner the 60% needed for approval, while a third attempt was rejected last November.
Superintendent Rob Busch said the district’s needs remain.
“They haven’t gone away. The HVAC system at the elementary and a new gymnasium are still needs. We can’t use our PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) or SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds. They won’t cover the HVAC expense.”
New since the first two attempts in 2017 is the career and technical area, which would house the district’s art, business, vocational agriculture and industrial tech classes.
“We think that has a lot of possibilities for collaboration. I also think if kids had a newer facility, they might be more willing to explore career paths.”
Vocational agriculture and industrial tech classes are currently held in the shop.
“We have tried to improve that area, but it’s tough to do. There aren’t any windows in it at all,” Busch said.
In addition, students taking classes there must leave the main building and go outside to the shop building.
Busch said having everything connected would be better for security.
The oldest part of the junior/senior high is the gymnasium, which was built in the early 1950s.
“That’s one of the areas when we have patrons go to other districts, they come back and comment on what other schools have that we don’t. Officials who work games in the gym complain about the gym size and lack of space between the bleachers and the floor.”
The new addition would be handicap accessible, meaning those in wheelchairs would no longer have to exit the lower level of the building to utilize an outside ramp to enter the main building.
A bus drop-off area would be added near the back of the school, getting foot traffic away from cars passing along Iowa 3.
Busch said the cost would increase the property tax levy $4.05 per 1,000 of assessed value, making the new levy rate 15.2%. That would raise the taxes on a $100,000 property by $8.21 per month. The impact on farm ground is estimated to be $18.21 per month per 100 acres.
Busch said he believes it’s crucial that voters approve the measure.
“I think it’s really important for the future of the district. In today’s world, families want quality facilities. I also believe to keep communities growing and vibrant, updated facilities are key. This keeps us moving forward.”
