Sarah Swafford encouraged a gymnasium full of teenagers Wednesday to think about the impacts of the choices that students make in their dating relationships.
“The greatest lie that you can believe right now is that what you’re doing right now doesn’t matter,” said Swafford, an international speaker and author.
Swafford spoke to hundreds of students at Wahlert Catholic High School about dating, self-image, social media and living as people of faith. It was one of several local stops this week organized by Dubuque County Right to Life.
Swafford is speaking with middle- and high-schoolers, college students and other community members.
“You have one life,” Swafford told students. “You get to live it in one way, and this whole talk is a choice. ... It’s who do I want to be? And where am I going?”
Swafford told students that many aspects of dating can feel like an emotional roller coaster. In the midst of that, they are dealing with cultural ideas of perfection.
Those factors make it easy to date someone for the wrong reason, Swafford said, apologizing for the ways in which students have been hurt by men and women in their lives.
“I know it’s easy to be like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine,’” Swafford said. “I think one of the best things we can say is, ‘Yeah, I’m wounded. It hurts.’”
She encouraged students to strive to be virtuous and to work toward good in their relationships.
Swafford recalled talking with groups of men and women about the qualities they wanted to see in relationships, and shared with students some of the qualities to which they can strive.
“Repeat after me: Striving, not perfect, because perfect doesn’t exist,” she said.
She ultimately encouraged students to look to their faith for their worth and value and to guide their relationships.
Ashley Stackis, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life, said she hopes Swafford’s message encourages people to be more conscious of their decisions and to think about their own virtues, as well as those they want for a future spouse.
“The decisions we make now (at) any age, absolutely go with us into the future,” she said.
Logan Teslow, a junior at Wahlert, said he was impressed by Swafford’s talk, noting that no one had ever really taught him about how to have dating relationships.
“I’m going to probably treat women differently,” Logan said. “It’s not like I was doing anything bad, but I feel like I’m going to change for the future and treat women differently and see what happens.”