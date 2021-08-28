PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Grant County fire departments recently received more than $710,000 in federal grants.
The funding came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The Grant County Emergency Services Association will receive $208,302 through a regional grant sponsored by the Boscobel Fire Department to purchase three vehicles to support regional technical rescue and hazardous materials response partnerships,” a press release from Grant County Emergency Management states. “The vehicles will tow emergency trailers and transport personnel and specialized response equipment.”
According to the release, the other local recipients, amounts and purpose of those funds included:
Bloomington Fire Department, $32,500, replace an outdated breathing air compressor and air-bottle fill station at fire station
Boscobel Fire Department, $172,000, buy 25 self-contained breathing apparatuses
Blue River Fire Department, $78,514, buy communications equipment and protective face masks
Cassville Fire Department, $49,938, buy 12 sets of turnout gear and six radios
Lancaster Fire Department, $14,204, buy a portable air cart and four supplied air respirators for use in confined space rescues
Montfort Fire Department, $115,700, buy self-contained breathing apparatuses and face pieces.
Stitzer-Liberty Fire Department, $41,700, buy 12 portable radios and 12 pagers.
All agencies receiving grants must provide a local match of 5%.
“Each year, Grant County Emergency Management provides assistance to any interested area fire departments and EMS agencies with the development of grant applications for the program,” the release states. “Since the program’s establishment in 2001, Grant County communities have received more overall AFG awards than any other Wisconsin county.”