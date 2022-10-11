A local development company is buying the former St. Anthony Elementary School building and adjacent green space in Dubuque, with plans to construct apartments on the site.
The Rev. Steven Rosonke, pastor of St. Anthony, said parish council members recently approved the sale of the Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., and nearby green space to GT Development for $725,000. The sale is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 31.
The 1.4-acre lot and 26,000-square-foot building were put up for sale in August, listed together at a price of $905,000.
A parish press release states that GT Development plans to convert the school into apartments, after which it has "expressed a desire" to construct an additional apartment building and parking lot on the green space.
The Steinmetz Building previously housed St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program, which ceased operations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Rosonke said the sale also includes one row of parking immediately west of the school building, but the parish will retain the rest of the parking lot for parishioners' use.
The sale is contingent on the buyer receiving City of Dubuque approval to rezone the property for apartment buildings, as well as approval to close an alley north of the school building and transfer ownership of a section of the alley between the school building and baseball field to GT Development. This would make the purchase one contiguous parcel of land.
"St. Anthony parishioners will be able to exit the parking lot onto St. Ambrose Street, but parishioners will not be able to use the alley to exit the parking lot onto North Grandview," the release states.
Rosonke said the parish will use the money from the sale for any future actions to be taken with the Stemm Building, 2160 Rosedale Ave. The now-vacant building formerly housed Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, which moved in fall 2021 to Holy Family Central Campus, 2005 Kane St.
He said "no specific plans" have yet been made for the Stemm Building, which is physically connected to and shares utilities with the church.
