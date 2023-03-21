A hit rock band will perform in Dubuque this summer as part of an anniversary tour celebrating one of its popular albums.
3 Doors Down will perform on June 23 on Back Waters Stage at Q Casino as part of the casino’s summer concert series, according to a press release. Candlebox will be the special guest on the tour, which will make 46 stops across the U.S. from June to October.
Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, as well as at guest services at Q Casino.
The show is part of the band’s anniversary tour celebrating its sophomore album, “Away From the Sun,” which was released in 2002. The release states that this is slated to be the band’s final U.S. tour, with their final studio album being released later this year.
“‘Away From The Sun’ has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” 3 Doors Down member Brad Arnold said in a press release about the tour. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans. The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”
“Away From the Sun” features songs such as “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You,” which hit No. 4 and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively. “When I’m Gone” also spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2002.
Other hits that spent time at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the band were “Loser,” “Kryptonite,” “It’s Not My Time” and “Duck and Run.”
3 Doors Down has performed in the area several times over the years. Most recently, the band was a headliner during the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, in 2022.
The band also performed previously on Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in 2019.
