The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Matthew W. Adams, 25, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the area of White and East 15th streets on a warrant charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
  • Jason J. Weipert, 40, of 2413 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
  • Denise E. Frey, 56, of Crown Point, Ind., was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of John F. Kennedy Road on a charge of assault.
  • Stacey M. Carroll, 41, of 17352 Gardners Lane, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Dodge Street on warrants charging second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree theft.
  • Darrell R. Munn Jr., 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Sunday in the area of West First and Main streets on a charge of domestic assault.

