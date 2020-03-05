Several southwest Wisconsin communities on Wednesday landed grants for the construction of pedestrian and bike paths, resurfacing of roads and replacement of bridges.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the award of $75 million in Multimodal Local Supplement grants, which can be used for road, harbor, pedestrian, transportation and railroad improvement projects. In total, 152 communities statewide received awards.
To accommodate widespread demand for funding after the grant program was announced in 2019, project selection committees increased a local match requirement for certain projects — in some cases, from 10% to 30% — which has left some local officials to deliberate whether to proceed.
“We have to come up with more money,” said James Lory, clerk of the Town of Platteville. “We have to decide whether we want to go ahead with the project and get some more concrete costs, and we’ll have to have a public hearing to talk to the people here to see if it’s worth the time and the money.”
The township received $665,418 for a project along North Second Street, just north of the Platteville city limits to Golfview Drive. The project would include widening the road, installing a bike and walking path and replacing a bridge.
“We have a number of residents that live in that area, and they might want to bike or walk into town,” Lory said.
The Town of Hazel Green received $230,444 for the improvement of a cement bridge along Jefferson Road, north of the village.
“It is real narrow and cracked, and we hope to be able to replace it,” said Town Chairman Donald Splinter. “Hopefully, we can get it … because it is a hazard.”
The township also aims to reduce the curve in the roadway just east of Devon Road.
The Village of Cassville was awarded $635,376 to continue the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path along Jack Oak Road from Riverside Park to a federal wildlife preserve south of Cassville Municipal Airport. Using donations, the village has been constructing the path through the park for several years, but the grant will provide a needed boost to complete it.
“We don’t have the ability to do it all on our own,” said Village President Keevin Williams.
The Town of Beetown intends to reconstruct Diamond Grove Road from Aspen to Dodge roads with its $458,963 grant. The roadway has been damaged from semi-tractor-trailer traffic that flows to a nearby hog confinement operation that started in 2016, said Town Clerk Sharon Bontreger.
“That road was never meant to be a year-round road for semis,” she said. “We’ve just been patching it since we couldn’t afford to put in a new road.”
Other projects in southwest Wisconsin were awarded funding, including the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County — $65,764 for a road construction project on Sneed Creek Road — and the Town of White Oak Springs in Lafayette County — $51,832.59 for a bridge project on Blackhawk Road.