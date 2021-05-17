The Port of Dubuque Marina gas dock and slips are open for the season.
The convenience store will remain closed to the public, but visiting boaters may order beverages, snacks and other supplies during their stay or while fueling, according to a social media post.
The gas dock is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Current prices are non-ethanol gas, $3.849; and diesel, $3.549.
Visit portofdubuquemarina.com or call 563-582-5524 to reserve a slip or for more information.