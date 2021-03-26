The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Randy A. Grutz, 33, of 1550 Butterfield Road, No. 114, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Thursday at the Kerper Boulevard exit of U.S. 61/151 on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Amanda M. Brimmer, 25, of 2776 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Brimmer assaulted Jordan M. Timmerman, 23, of the same address.
- Three arrests were made following a traffic stop at about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Central Avenue. Kyle T. Woods, 23, of 205 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested on charges of possession of meth and of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging possession of meth with intent to deliver and three counts of violation of pretrial supervision. Rebecca L. Kamm, 35, of 205 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Julietta M. Siehr, 36, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.