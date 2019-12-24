BELLEVUE, Iowa — A group of University of Iowa students recently presented a plan on how to expand housing in Bellevue.
The students shared their proposal addressing a 50-acre parcel of property south of the city and southwest of the intersection of U.S. 52 and 236th Street.
The city purchased the plot in February for $750,000 with the intention of using it for additional housing, as there is currently a shortage in Bellevue.
Nicolas Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, said the collaboration between the University of Iowa and the city was organized to provide context on what the cost and impact that the development of the property would have.
The plan presented by the students poses three possible layouts for the property, accommodating 250 to 320 housing units. The proposed housing ranges from single-family dwellings to apartment complexes to senior-living facilities.
Additionally, the proposal also outlines how the city could conduct stormwater management when it begins expanding utilities to the property.
Overall, the students estimated the cost to develop the land to be about $5 million.
City Council Member Tim Roth said he felt the presentation was an excellent starting point as city officials explore the issue.
"I think it was very helpful," he said. "We're looking into the future, and now, we have some paperwork to show developers that are interested."
However, the actual development of the property is likely still a long way off, said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth.
"Nothing is set in stone yet," she said. "We're still a long way from actually getting to that point."
Skrivseth said city officials currently are focused on officially annexing the land into Bellevue.
After that, work will need to begin to extend city utilities to the site, a process that she estimates could take two or three years.
"This is a very big process," Skrivseth said. "What (the students) presented is going to give us a direction on where to go, and it's going to cut down on engineering costs. So, it will be very helpful."