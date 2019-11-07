CASSVILLE, Wis. — The contents of a time capsule placed 69 years ago will soon be revealed.
The Village of Cassville will host a public revealing ceremony of the time capsule, which was discovered during the dismantling of the E.J. Stoneman Generating Station, according to a press release.
A copper time capsule was set by construction crews on July 1, 1950, behind the cornerstone of the plant.
The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Riverside Park shelter near the site of the plant and will include representatives from Dairyland Power Cooperative, DTE Energy Power & Industrial and the Village of Cassville.