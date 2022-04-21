Iowa regulators this week denied a series of motions requesting a pause in the construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek electric transmission line in Clayton and Dubuque counties.
The Iowa Utilities Board issued an order denying a pause on construction in the state as requested in February by opponents of the $492 million transmission line, which would run from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., through a federally protected wildlife refuge at Cassville, Wis.
A press release from the board states that the motions did not clearly state legal grounds on which Iowa regulators could stay construction of the line, which had been previously approved in May 2020.
The release notes that “ongoing litigation in the federal courts in Wisconsin has challenged the regulatory processes necessary to start construction” of the project. The litigation does not challenge the board’s final decision on the project, which was issued on May 27, 2020. The deadline for filing appeal on this decision was Aug. 14, 2020.
In March of this year, co-owners American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative filed an appeal asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a lower court order delaying work on the project.
In response to a lawsuit filed by conservation groups, a federal district judge in January found that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service failed to comply with federal law and fully examine alternatives when conducting environmental reviews and issuing permits allowing the line to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
In the appeal, the utility companies dispute that crossing the refuge would be incompatible with the refuge’s purposes. They argue that the federal agencies did comply with federal law.