Graduation rates for Dubuque Community Schools have taken a hit over the past two years amid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 was 81.9%, down from 85.7% in 2020 and 88.5% in 2019, according to state data.
“It’s certainly lower than we want it to be,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “And I do believe that the data really exemplifies the impact of COVID.”
Iowa Department of Education officials this week released data on the Class of 2021 statewide graduation rate, showing a drop from the previous year that officials connected with the pandemic. Iowa’s four-year high school graduation rate was 90.2% for 2021, down from 91.8% in 2020.
Local Iowa schools saw a mix of trends, but regardless, school leaders acknowledged that the pandemic’s impacts have created additional challenges for educators to get students to graduation.
“It’s been a lot more work to help support those kids, a lot more communication, which has helped us be a better school, too, because we were forced to have those conversations,” said Jacob Feldmann, principal of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.
‘A long game’
While graduation rates in the Dubuque Community School District had been declining slightly before the pandemic, the last two graduating classes saw that trend accelerate.
From the Class of 2016 to the Class of 2019, the four-year graduation rate fell from 89.8% to 88.5%. That rate dropped to 85.7% for the Class of 2020 and to 81.9% for the Class of 2021.
Burns characterized graduation rates before the pandemic as being relatively consistent and said the drop principally is related to COVID-19.
He noted that multiple pandemic-related factors played a role in recent graduation rates. Students lost part of their academic year when campuses closed in the spring of 2020, and then, they spent much of the 2020-2021 school year on a hybrid schedule.
“That presented some challenges for families as well as for our teaching staff, learning to teach in a new way,” Burns said. “So, all of those things combined had an impact, and then, we had families who experienced tragedy (and) severe illness as well.”
He acknowledged that some student subgroups were impacted more than others. The four-year graduation rate for African American students fell from 73.3% in 2020 to 56.1% in 2021. The four-year graduation rate for Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students fell from 60.9% to 27.8%. In both years, the number of students in the Pacific Islander subgroup was around 20.
“It’s going to go back to the trauma and the experience for that community from the pandemic and being away from school,” Burns said. “Attendance is really, really critical to student success, and not having students in school like we were used to prior to the pandemic is a challenge.”
Burns noted that some students who did not finish high school in four years still are working toward graduation in the fifth year, though he said it was hard to say offhand how many students were in that group. Still, he noted that educators continue to engage with students even after that to help them finish high school.
Burns said officials are putting together an academic engagement task force to look at what else the district can do to support various student subgroups.
Burns also noted initiatives that the district has implemented to help students graduate, including college and career planning efforts, time after school for students to work on credit recovery, a chance for juniors to take the ACT and other postsecondary exams, and new English and math interventionists to work with struggling students.
“Ninth and 10th grade are so critical to the graduation rate, so we play a long game to help get students to the 46 credits that we require (to graduate),” he said.
Progress and fears
Other local schools saw a variety of graduation rate trends, though school officials also acknowledged the challenges COVID-19 presented.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, the Class of 2021 four-year graduation rate was 99.6%, up from 98.9% in 2020 and 99.1% in 2016.
Feldmann attributed those numbers to the hard work of staff to understand how they can support students. Still, he said the pandemic’s impacts made it harder to get students to the finish line.
“It was a much harder year the last year and a half than it’s ever been in education,” he said.
Feldmann said he was excited about the district’s graduation rate but that he expected the impacts of COVID-19 to continue, particularly among students who were in seventh and eighth grade when the pandemic started and who now are in high school.
“I think we’re excited with the progress we’ve made, but there’s also a fear of what the next couple of years will look like because of the ripple effects of COVID on those seventh- and eighth-graders,” he said.
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, the Class of 2021 graduation rate was 99.3%, down from 100% in 2020 and the same as in 2016.
Mariah Reeves, Wahlert’s associate principal and academic innovation coordinator, said the 2021 rate was a success considering that students navigated virtual learning and other pandemic-related disruptions.
Still, she said her goal is a 100% graduation rate as she becomes principal in the coming school year.
“I stand behind this number with a sense of confidence that we are serving our students to the best of our ability, but ... 100% is my nonnegotiable as I move into the principalship,” Reeves said. “It’s something that I know we can stand behind as a system.”
At West Delaware High School in Manchester, the Class of 2021 graduation rate was 94.6%, down from 98.1% in 2020 and 98.37% in 2016.
Principal Tim Felderman said multiple factors could be impacting those numbers, including the pandemic and also declining enrollment, which means that one student not finishing high school makes a bigger impact on the overall rate.
He said educators’ goal is that all students finish high school, and staff take steps to help students who aren’t on track for graduation.
“Every kid, as you know, needs a diploma to be successful in this world, and that’s what all schools try to provide their kids every single day,” he said.