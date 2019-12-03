ELKADER, Iowa --Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit Clayton County this week as part of his "No Malarkey" bus tour.
Biden will hold an event at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Johnson's Restaurant & Reception Hall, 916 N. High St. in Elkader. Doors will open at 1 p.m.
To register to attend the event, visit https://bit.ly/34NMXrF.
Biden is viewed as one of the top prospects to secure his party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. He and his fellow candidates are making the rounds in Iowa, which, in February, will host a caucus, the nation’s first primary event.
Biden is visiting 18 counties over eight days as part of his bus tour, but there are no stops in Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.