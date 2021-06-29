Officials are racing to remove hundreds of remaining ash trees on City of Dubuque properties.
Plans call for the removal of more than half of the about 750 ash trees that remain on city property, including in street right of ways, in parks and near city buildings. The majority of those trees that have not been treated have died due to the invasive emerald ash borer.
“Most of them are basically dead at this point and are becoming really brittle and unstable,” said city Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal. “That’s why we’re in more of a hurry than ever to get these things cut down.”
Since the destructive insect emerged in Dubuque in 2015, about 950 ash trees have been cut down from city properties, while another 350 have been treated with a chemical injection that kills the larvae that typically kill the trees. About 400 nontreated trees remain that must be cut down.
The removal process has been costly. In fiscal years 2021 and 2022, about $500,000 has been allocated to hiring independent contractors to remove trees. That figure doesn’t include time spent by city staff to also remove trees. Fehsal estimated that private contractors cost about $1,000 per tree.
The city then plans to remove the tree stumps. This year, officials plan to remove about 200 of them. Some of those removals will require repairs to damaged city infrastructure, primarily sidewalks.
An initial plan created in 2015 projected that the removal of all the ash trees on city property would cost about $1.54 million, though Fehsal said the city has been able to keep costs lower with private contractors.
Fehsal said the investment is worth it. The plan calls for the remaining nontreated ash trees to all be removed within two years.
“Our main goal is to get the trees down as soon as we can,” Fehsal said.
The remaining city-owned ash trees are spread throughout the community, but Fehsal said they are primarily clustered in city parks.
The plan also calls for additional trees to be planted. The city has set aside about $50,000 toward those efforts in the current and next fiscal years.
Initially, the city estimated that replacing all of the removed ash trees would cost about $530,000, but Fehsal said the help of the volunteer group Dubuque Trees Forever, which assists in planting, has helped bring down costs.
Fehsal noted that not all of the new trees will be planted where trees were removed. Some trees, which were located on city streets, already were causing damage to city infrastructure, so new trees will be planted elsewhere.
Once all of the nontreated, city-owned ash trees are removed, Fehsal anticipates that the city will increase funding for tree planting, though he couldn’t estimate when those efforts would be complete.
City Council Member Laura Roussell, founder of Dubuque Trees Forever, said her group sees a healthy urban tree canopy as a great benefit for the community.
“A city can only do so much with the resources and dollars they have,” she said. “We’re helping to restore and even grow the canopy in the community.”
While the city has not experienced any instances of dead ash trees damaging private property, Fehsal said such an occurrence becomes more likely every day. Fehsal added that he feels confident the trees can be removed before that happens.