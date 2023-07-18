Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Maquoketa’s water system operator will flush dead-end fire hydrants in the coming weeks.
Alliance Water Resources will flush the hydrants from July 31 through Aug. 25, according to an online announcement.
Water customers could experience low water pressure or discoloration of water due to the flushing.
The announcement states that water will remain safe to drink, but caution should be taken when doing laundry to prevent staining of clothing.
Call 563-652-4881 or 563-652-2484 for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.