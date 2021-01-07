LANCASTER, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin sheriff now leads a statewide association of his counterparts.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman has been installed as president of the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association. He will serve a two-year term.
The organization includes all 72 sheriffs in the state and supports their efforts by providing training and resources and protecting their constitutional authority, according to a press release.
Dreckman has been an active member of the association since becoming sheriff in 2012, including holding the roles of district director and second vice president. During the past two years, Dreckman served as first vice president and chaired the association’s legislative committee.
“We are in a unique time in history, as law enforcement has come under extreme scrutiny,” said Dreckman in the release. “However, we believe that law enforcement is still an honorable and noble profession. It’s apparent from the conversations we’ve had with our citizens that the public desires to have law enforcement continue protecting and serving our communities.
“Our goal as sheriffs is the continual improvement of law enforcement services to our citizens. An integral part of this strategy is improved training for deputies, transparency, community engagement and active legislative involvement. The Badger State Sheriffs’ Association strives to be at the forefront of making improvements in law enforcement.”