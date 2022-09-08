A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to a charge related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle -- a comment that he said was a joke.
David J. Hanson Jr., 42, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of threat of terrorism.
A charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, which was filed after the terrorism charge, will be dismissed if a plea deal is accepted.
The plea agreement states that prosecutors will seek a five-year prison sentence. The defense will not join that recommendation and will request an alternative sentence.
Court documents state that a New York man contacted Dubuque police on May 31 after coming across an "alarming" post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called "I Hate People."
The post stated, "Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip," documents state. Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he posted it as a "joke."
Hanson, then 19, was convicted in 1999 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl younger than 14 in Dubuque County.
Documents state that Hanson is required to "report any and all forms of social media he uses" as a sex offender. It was determined after the Facebook post was found that he had not reported any active social media accounts.