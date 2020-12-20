The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Casey J. Hinderman, 34, of 847 Kane St., was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Kaitlyn M. Ries, 33, of the same address.
- Marcus J. McDaniel, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of White Street on charges of two counts of interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and OWI.