Question: I recently noticed that the trees along Chavenelle Road in Dubuque, from Seippel Road to Radford Road, have been cut down. Why is that?
Answer: Those trees were removed as part of the construction of the Chavenelle Hike-Bike Trail, which eventually will stretch from the Northwest Arterial to Seippel Road, according to Jon Dienst, a civil engineer for the City of Dubuque.
The first phase of the planned 12,000-foot trail is being constructed from Seippel to Radford roads, Dienst wrote in an email.
“That trail is almost complete,” he wrote. “We are awaiting some work by others at the future South Heacock Road by the new Duluth Trading site before completing our trail work.”
The second phase, from the Northwest Arterial to Radford, is planned for later this year or in the spring of next year.
The trees were removed because they were in conflict with the trail’s alignment, Dienst said. However, city engineering and Dubuque Leisure Services staff plan to plant new trees to replace some of those that were taken down.
That could happen this fall, though those plans could be interrupted by budget concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dienst said.
Question: Are officials making progress on the repairs to U.S. 52 between Rickardsville and Holy Cross, Iowa? When will the work be done? What about the leg of the project running from Holy Cross to Luxemburg?
Answer: Crews have been replacing pavement, grading and culverts on U.S. 52 from Rickardsville to Luxemburg, according to Hugh Holak, a resident construction engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
That section of roadway has been closed during construction, with traffic diverted along Iowa 136 to Dyersville and then to U.S. 20.
Holak said he is hopeful that the stretch of road from Holy Cross to Rickardsville will be open this week.
Crews began working on the Holy Cross to Luxemburg stretch in early April. Holak said DOT officials would like to see that portion of the project completed by the end of the construction season in “November, if we’re lucky.”