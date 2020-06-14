MANCHESTER, Iowa — The 2020 Delaware County Fair will not be held due to concerns related to COVID-19.
In a press release Friday morning, fairgrounds manager Jeannie Domeyer said that it “simply just isn’t in the best interest of our community” to proceed with the event, which had been slated for July 13-19 in Manchester.
“While we have been working hard for the past year to put together an all-star lineup for the 2020 fair, with concern for the safety, health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, fairgoers, staff, vendors, entertainers and the community as a whole … we have decided to cancel all free on-grounds entertainment, concerts, and carnival,” Domeyer said in a video statement.
The fair plans to move forward with 4-H and FFA events and will work with the Delaware County Extension to create a plan to do so safely, according to the release.
The cancellation comes after the Iowa State Fair was canceled on Wednesday due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Delaware County is the fifth county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to cancel its 2020 fair, joining Crawford County and Grant County, Wis.; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Clayton County, Iowa. Additionally, the Great Jones County (Iowa) Fair will not offer grandstand entertainment.
Jackson County, Iowa, and Lafayette County, Wis., both announced last week that they will host their fairs as scheduled, while Dubuque County Fair organizers plan to announce their decision this week.