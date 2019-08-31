Police on Friday identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Dubuque.
Shelly L. Brenke, 43, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the 16th Street entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151. A press release states that Brenke was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Shannon C. Katka, 40, of Dubuque. Katka was traveling north on the entrance ramp when he lost control of his bike and crashed, ejecting Brenke.
Katka was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
The Iowa State Patrol conducted a technical investigation of the scene. Dubuque police are handling the follow-up investigation.