The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jazmyne N. Shird, 24, of 3425 Dove St., was arrested at 4:51 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Glen Oak and West Third streets on a charge of providing false identification information, as well as a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Shird did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 4.
Grant N. Haberkorn, 33, of 754 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Glen Oak and West Third streets on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ronald J. Gaul, 70, of New Vienna, Iowa, was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Friday in Durango on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and interference with official acts.
Zachary J. Krausman, 39, of 892 Edison St., was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with bodily injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that Krausman slapped his child at their residence Thursday.
Anthony E. Latorre, 50, of 1637 Iowa St., No. 4, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with bodily injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Latorre assaulted Michelle V. Adams, 27, at their residence Thursday in front of their child.
Molli K. Weilder, 31, of 1521 Earl Drive, reported the theft of $10,191 from a residence in rural Dubuque at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.