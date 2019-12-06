A local group today was awarded a $10,000 grant for an archaeological survey of portions of a popular Dubuque park.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced a $10,000 grant for the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission.
The money will be used to hire an archaeologist to conduct the survey of two areas for Eagle Point Park, according to a press release from the state.
The grant was one of 10 announced today through the state department's "Certified Local Government program for historic preservation, which encourages governmental partnerships, provides training and technical assistance and supports the preservation of historic resources at the local level," the release states.