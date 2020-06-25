News in your town

Cleanup plan unveiled after more dead fish found from Dubuque fertilizer spill

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

State, local officials try to address stream of wrong-way drivers on Dyersville ramps

Police: 10 charges for 2 people after meth lab found in vehicle in Dyersville

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; new cases in Delaware, Jones counties

COVID-19 confirmed in 2nd employee at Sunnycrest Manor

UPDATE: Grant County Sheriff's Department locates teen

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)