EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Eliminating street repairs and annexing surrounding neighborhoods were some of the proposals put forth by East Dubuque officials this week during a special meeting focused on addressing a significant budget deficit.
City Council members met again three days after voting down a proposal from City Manager Loras Herrig to implement a food and beverage tax. Herrig proposed the move as a way of generating extra revenue to reduce what he projects will be a $300,000 spending deficit for fiscal year 2021, which started Friday.
During the most-recent meeting, Herrig proposed a series of actions the council could take to reduce spending and generate extra revenue. Council members also proposed ideas, including increasing liquor license renewal fees, raising taxes on utilities and laying off city staff.
“I wish I had some magical idea that would solve everything,” said Council Member Adam Arling. “The only way we can survive as a city is to make cuts and find more avenues for revenue.”
Herrig set forth a series of proposals that he said would reduce the city’s deficit by more than $197,000.
Herrig said the city is not in a position to lay off staff, but it can eliminate planned street repairs to save $30,000, stop police from working overtime to save $5,000 and suspend Herrig’s annual salary increase of $2,600.
Herrig also proposed implementing his previously rejected food and beverage tax, which he projects will generate about $100,000 in revenue, along with transferring money from the city’s utility funds, which would create an additional $60,000 in revenue but require an increase in water, sewer and garbage rates.
Herrig said the moves won’t eliminate the deficit, but it would provide additional time for the city to pursue more substantial revenue-generating initiatives.
“This essentially would be to buy us more time,” he said. “At some point, we need to come up with a solution to this.”
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he feels council members should support the city manager’s proposal.
“My solution is his solution,” VanOstrand said. “This is what we hired him to do.”
However, Arling said he fears any significant proposal only would further hurt the residents and businesses of East Dubuque, which might cause further economic issues for the city.
“It kind of sounds like we are throwing an anchor to a drowning man,” Arling said. “I honestly think the state needs to step in and help the localities that are struggling from this pandemic.”
Herrig said there are several long-term options the city can pursue to reduce its deficit, including annexing surrounding neighborhoods and asking voters in November to increase the city’s sales tax by 2%.
Council members intend to vote on the steps the city will take to address the deficit at their meeting on May 11. Herrig said all of the proposals that have been suggested so far will be considered.