EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque City Council has appointed its second administrative law judge.
City council members voted unanimously on Jan. 11 to appoint Pamela Karahalios, of Galena, as the administrative law judge for the new Jo Daviess County Administrative Court in East Dubuque.
The city created the administrative law judge position this year as part of a new policy to adjudicate city ordinance violations locally. The new court system is anticipated to go into effect in mid-February, according to city manager Loras Herrig.
In September, retired judge Robert Kowalski also was hired to serve as an administrative law judge for the city.