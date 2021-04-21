A new program from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office of Dubuque County aims to connect area residents with local conservation organizations.
The Dubuque County Extension, along with entities such as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, will host its first Master Conservationist Program from April 27 to June 8.
The program includes online learning modules and in-person, socially distanced classes, mostly held outdoors. Each week, participants will learn about local conservation efforts in such areas as soils, forests, prairies and streams.
Ray Kruse, food systems program coordinator with the Dubuque County Extension, is spearheading the project. He hopes it will offer participants “a different perspective on conservation in Dubuque County.”
The in-person classes will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays in various locations throughout the county. Kruse and representatives from local organizations will lead activities related to the topic of that week’s online module.
“I’ve connected with our local conservation leaders and allowed them to talk about their efforts in the community,” Kruse said. “That will hopefully drive home what (participants) just learned about (in the module).”
Two of those leaders are Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at the river museum, and Elli Lineburg, park manager at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area and Bellevue State Park.
“It’s going to be an amazing resource, not just for Extension but for every single organization in Dubuque County that is working for water quality, soil health (and) conservation management,” McGovern said. “It’s really going to boost people’s literacies when it comes to the environment.”
In the seventh and final week of the program, McGovern will share information about the museum’s conservation projects, including their ongoing work with freshwater mussels.
“We’ll be focusing on big picture messages around watershed conservation and … showing them ways that we can share these messages with others and bring that change-centric component into the conservation,” he said.
Lineburg will discuss prairie ecosystems at the Mines of Spain during the program’s fourth session. She hopes participants remain involved with the organizations they learn about.
“Hopefully, this group of individuals that we talk to will come back to volunteer and help us in some of the areas in which we manage conservation,” she said.
Kruse said of the 30 slots available, about half are filled so far. He encourages those of all ages, including families, to register.
The cost of the program is $20, and the registration deadline is noon on Monday, April 26. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/dbqmasterconservationist.