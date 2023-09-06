Country music fans of all ages dance like it’s the 1990s on Wednesday nights at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Alan and Jeannie Wiskus don’t remember exactly when they first paid the $5 per person admission and danced on a Wild West Wednesday. They are crystal clear, however, on why they joined the hundreds of dancers who trek to the Grand Ballroom every week.
“What was it, 1990 or ’92 when we started dancing?” Jeannie asked her husband of 49 years. “We were farmers, and we wanted something to do on weekends. So, on Friday and Saturday nights, we’d go dancing.”
The Dubuque couple took dance lessons one night per week for five weeks when they started out. After that, Alan said, “We’d dance wherever we could find a place.”
As luck would have it, Alan and Jeannie were looking for dance halls at around the same time Ken Peiffer — the afternoon disc jockey at WJOD-FM since 1988 — and a team of volunteers were getting the weekly party started at the fairgrounds.
“Country was hot in the ’90s,” Peiffer said. “We used to do the dance live on the radio. We put 1,800 people in here one night. Not all at the same time, but in four hours we had 1,838 people or something like that. I still consider that the record.”
The music he played back then is what the crowd still dances to 30 years later — songs by George Strait, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain and many others from Peiffer’s collection of 600 compact discs. He doesn’t plan to convert to digital music anytime soon or to include newer artists and titles.
“I like the feel of CDs. I like having them spread out so I can see where I’m going,” he said. “And Kevin (Kotz, general manager of the Dubuque County Fair) lets me keep them here now. I used to have to take them home every night.”
Wild West Wednesday has enjoyed a resurgence in the past few months, drawing crowds of up to 700 to 800. The dancers range in age from small children — accompanied by their parents, many of whom attended the dances when they were children — to retirees in their 80s. Some of the crowd come with pink and purple hair. Others use walkers, wheelchairs and canes or wear cowboy hats and boots and cutoffs. They dance the two-step and waltz, stomp their boot heels and clap hands when line dancing and join in on crowd favorites such as the Renegade and the Barn Dance.
“The Barn Dance is a circle dance where you change partners,” Kotz said. “The Renegade covers the whole floor. We even go down into the kitchen and back around.”
Alan and Jeannie Wiskus prefer to two-step or dance waltzes together. Kotz said some of the students who come from University of Wisconsin-Platteville are in a dance club.
“They do an East Coast swing and a West Coast swing,” he said. “They just have fun.”
They take having fun very seriously, however.
Peiffer tells stories about the night when students drove from Platteville in an ice storm just so they could dance.
“I said, ‘We’ll just show up, see what happens,” Peiffer said. “We had nobody at 7 o’clock, and I was thinking maybe we should have canceled. By 7:30, almost 100 kids walked in. I just couldn’t believe it.”
Jenny Bruns, a receptionist for Medical Associates who lives in Zwingle, Iowa, will never forget her own special Wild West Wednesday in 2009. It was when she met Arnie Bruns, who would become her husband in 2012.
“I started dancing in 2000,” she said. “He just showed up one night, and we started dating.”
After a couple of years, Arnie Bruns enlisted Peiffer’s help to propose.
“We were doing a slow dance, and I got led over to the stage,” Jenny said. “Ken was talking and making a few announcements. Then he said there was another announcement, and he acted like he was going to give the mic to one of the bartenders.”
Peiffer, however, handed the mic to Arnie Bruns, who dropped down on one knee and popped the question.
“I was speechless. I couldn’t really speak because I was so shocked,” Jenny said. “I remember Ken taking back the mic and saying, ‘I think that was a yes.’”
These days, her husband works second shift and can’t make it to the dances, but Jenny still goes to see friends and unwind.
“I come from work,” she said. “I’ll run a couple of errands and then I’ll come here when I’m done because I’m already in town so I may as well stay.”
Kotz said there are many other couples who have married after meeting at the dances.
“You’ll see young couples come out that are carrying their babies, or they have their 1- or 2-year-olds, and that’s what’s so nice about it,” he said. “They show their kids how to dance.”
Alan and Jeannie Wiskus know all about teaching children and grandchildren how to dance. They were joined on a recent Wednesday night by their daughter, Nicole Cate, of Durango, Iowa. She has been tagging along for most of her life. And now she brings her children, Reaghan, 12, and Mayson, 9.
“She’s grandpa’s partner now,” Jeannie said of her granddaughter. “I sit most of the time.”