Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Jill Mitchell
A Dubuque-based regional health plan has appointed a new chief operating officer.
Jill Mitchell was promoted to the position at Medical Associates Health Plans, according to a press release.
Mitchell was most recently the director of finance for the organization. In her new role, Mitchell will manage the company’s day-to-day operations.
The organization offers a range of employer health plans, Medicare plans and other services and marked its 40th anniversary in 2022.
