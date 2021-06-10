The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lyle R. Young, 29, of 2516 Stafford St., was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Rhomberg Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Young assaulted Robert E. Young Jr., 47, of 1308 Rhomberg Ave.
- Amber L. Wentz, 36, of 2952 Central Ave., was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the area of Central Avenue and East 19th Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.
- Bonnie A. Trotter, 42, of 235 E. 27th St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $13,500 at about 6:40 a.m. Monday from her residence.