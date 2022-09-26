PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Dwight Klaassen first saw Sharon Jost playing the piano at the Mennonite Brethren church they both attended in Hillsboro, Kan., he knew he wanted to get to know her better.
“I sang in the church choir, and I could see she was doing her job very, very well,” said Dwight, now 86. “But the first question I asked myself was, ‘What if she’s my cousin?’”
It was a legitimate question in the close-knit Mennonite community in which Dwight and Sharon both lived. Although they grew up in different states, their ancestors immigrated in the mid-1870s from the same region in Ukraine.
Dwight, an Oklahoma farm native, moved to Hillsboro to attend Tabor College, a Mennonite Brethren school, where he majored in chemistry and biology. Sharon had been born and raised on a dairy farm near Hillsboro.
Much to Dwight’s relief, Sharon wasn’t on his family tree, and the two began dating in the spring of 1955.
Sharon, now 85, said their dating relationship was a bit different than most. Mennonites didn’t attend dances or go to the movies.
“We weren’t looking for entertainment,” she said. “We would just spend time together studying or being in choir together at church.”
Dwight and Sharon got married on Aug. 2, 1957, just before Dwight began his senior year at Tabor. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Sharon completed two years at Tabor and left school to work full time while Dwight completed his undergraduate degree. They moved to Manhattan, Kan., for Dwight’s post-graduate studies, where their sons Vaughn and Glenn were born. Son Ralph, who died three years ago, was born in Platteville, where Dwight began his 36-year career as a professor and administrator at University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1964.
“We thought we might be here for several years,” Dwight said. “But the plan was to move back south to be closer to our parents.”
As Dwight and Sharon immersed themselves in the community, they started to feel more at home.
“So, we stayed,” Sharon said.
Dwight taught biochemistry and later was director of experiential education and internships and assistant chancellor of university relations. In 1990, he returned to the classroom until his retirement in 2000.
“I enjoyed everything I did at the university,” he said. “But the most rewarding part was the interactions with the students, and they are why I invested my energies there. Teaching students is why the university exists.”
The Klaassens were charter members of Platteville Chorale and helped organize Platteville Children’s Choir. Both organizations are still in operation, and Dwight and Sharon still are involved members.
They also helped found Community Evangelical Free Church of Platteville, where Dwight was the choir director and Sharon was the church pianist and organist for many years. They are still church members.
“Growing up Mennonite fit very easily into the church,” said oldest son Vaughn, a mental health therapist who lives in Ottawa, Ill. “Mennonites are nonresistors. They don’t like conflict, and they prefer to do things by consensus. That was how that church was birthed.”
Dwight and Sharon hosted several exchange students, including Hien Ly, a Chinese refugee from Vietnam. Ly lived with them for three years, and they consider him a son. They also have five grandchildren, including three grandsons who graduated from UW-P.
“Every Saturday, they’d come for lunch and laundry,” Sharon said.
Before moving into town in 2015, the couple lived on five acres south of Platteville, where they raised their sons and grew lots of fruit, including apples, plums, grapes, cherries, blueberries, raspberries and strawberries.
“It was idyllic,” Vaughn said. “My dad made good use of that land. He grew up in Oklahoma, where getting anything out of the land is an effort. My dad once said that beautiful land is productive land. In Wisconsin, it was like falling off a log. And he loved it.”
Dwight built a cider press, and once a year, he and Sharon invited friends and neighbors to their home for “Cider Day.”
“We’d save gallon jugs, and people would bring their own,” Sharon said. “They could fill them up with cider and take as much as they wanted.”
Dwight and Sharon have traveled to the land of their ancestors, making two trips to Ukraine.
“There were people on that tour who also had ancestors who came over in the 1870s,” Dwight said. “And there were some who had come later, including during and after World War II. So, it was a very interesting tour.”
Dwight enjoys writing histories and family stories. He has done extensive histories for his family, as well as Platteville Chorale, the university and the church.
Sharon continues to lead Bible studies and was a volunteer for many years for Grant County Hospice. She also volunteers as an advocate and friend for elderly members of the community.
Sharon credits her and Dwight’s upbringing as part of the secret of their long marriage.
“We grew up with the same values and with very similar backgrounds,” she said. “We even ate the same foods growing up.”
Dwight added, “We have always been on the same page. God has been very good to us.”
Vaughn said his parents’ values and their teamwork resonated with him long after he struck out on his own.
“We didn’t see arguing,” he said. “They were a team. They are a team. The agreement. The togetherness. The plainness. With the Mennonites, there’s a real simplicity, and they have it. If more people knew about it, they would desire it for themselves.”
