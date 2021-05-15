A dance marathon will be held in Maquoketa on Saturday, May 15, to raise money for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
A post on the Maquoketa Community School District Facebook page indicated that the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. by the track at Maquoketa High School.
Activities will include dancing, a silent auction, games and face painting.
Admission is $5. A meal will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for those making a “free will donation,” the post said.
All proceeds will go toward the children’s hospital at University of Iowa.
Those who would like to volunteer for the event may call 563-599-2010.